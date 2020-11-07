Crews respond to fire in a portable classroom trailer in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a fire that damaged a portable classroom trailer behind a high school on Saturday morning.

The call came in just before 11:30 a.m. for the incident behind Hickory High School at 1996 Hawk Boulevard in Chesapeake. Several calls came in from nearby citizens about the fire.

Arriving units say that smoke and flames were visible coming from the trailer. Firefighters entered and searched the structure and no occupants were found on site.

The fire was marked under control just before 11:40 a.m.

Officials with Chesapeake Fire Department said there were no injuries and the investigation revealed the fire potentially started in an electrical panel.

