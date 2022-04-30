CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)– Firefighters in Chesapeake were busy at Great Bridge Middle School for a two-alarm fire Saturday morning.

Captain Steve Bradley says they received the call just before 8 a.m. off South Battlefield Boulevard.

The school had a working fire alarm that activated allowing crews to keep the flames isolated to a single area.

When fire crews first arrived, there was smoke coming from the building.

“What units found here was smoke pushing from the delta side of the building right where the shipping and receiving area was located. They had to force entry to that door. There were some paper pallets, rems of paper. We believe that’s where the origin of the fire is,” said Bradley.

Bradley says no one was inside the school when it happened, and it was under control in about 45 minutes.

He says they are in the early stages of investigating what sparked the fire.

The damage it left behind may impact students this upcoming week.

“Early on it looks like most of the fire damage itself is sustained to the shipping and receiving area…but smoke has escaped that area and the hallways and some of the classrooms, the auditorium,

do appear to be heavily affected by smoke damage, “explained Bradley.

He says school administration will evaluate how that’s going to affect attendance next week

“Definitely because of the size of the building its a significant cleanup process absolutely and we want to make sure that’s done correctly so when the kids return to school its safe,” Bradley added.

There were no injuries reported.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether the fire will impact school activities on Monday.

