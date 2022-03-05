Crews respond to commercial fire at Sims Metal recycling center in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a commercial fire in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.

Details are still limited, however police dispatch tells 10 On Your Side the fire occurred in the 4300 block of Buell Street at the Sims Metal recycling center.



Officials confirmed that the smoke is due to the burning of debris and there is no report of injuries or structural damage to a building at this time.

The call for the fire came in around 1:10 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sims Metal Commercial Fire, March 5, 2022 (Courtesy – Adrian Snead and AS Photography)

No further information has been released. And this is breaking news and will be updated.