CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a chimney fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say they responded to the 1400 block of Goodman Street just after 5 a.m When crews arrived, they did not see anything but later entered the structures and had it under control at 5:29 a.m.

The occupants of the home evacuated before crews arrived.

There were no injuries. The cause was determined to be accidental.