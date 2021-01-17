Crews respond to 2-story residential fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Fire crews responded to a two-story fire late Sunday morning.
Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Pebble Quay at 10:47 a.m. for a residential structure fire.
Engine 15 arrived on the scene nine minutes later and reported smoke showing from the residence.
Crews from Stations 15, 2, and 4 reacted quickly and made entry into the structure for fire attack and to search for occupants.
The fire was brought under control at 11:34 a.m. All occupants made it out and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
