Crews respond to 2-story residential fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Fire crews responded to a two-story fire late Sunday morning.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Pebble Quay at 10:47 a.m. for a residential structure fire.

Engine 15 arrived on the scene nine minutes later and reported smoke showing from the residence.

Crews from Stations 15, 2, and 4 reacted quickly and made entry into the structure for fire attack and to search for occupants.

The fire was brought under control at 11:34 a.m. All occupants made it out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.