CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on scene of a multi-alarm church fire in Fentress section of Chesapeake.

Officials say they were notified just after 2:00 a.m. for a commercial structure fire in the 2200 block of Long Ridge Road.

One firefighter was injured, but treated and released on scene. The fire is under control but they still have crews on scene.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates.