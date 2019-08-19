7 people rescued from two-alarm fire at Chesapeake house

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Seven people were rescued from a house in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake that was damaged in a two-alarm fire.

Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department said in a news release first responders from Chesapeake as well as Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the 1300 block of 21st Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. after neighbors reported smoke coming from a home.

An engine from Chesapeake arrived around two minutes later to find heavy smoke at a two-story home. A second alarm was called after reports of residents being trapped on the second floor, officials said.

Firefighters using ground ladders rescued five adults and two children. The Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents.

The fire was quickly extinguish and marked under control just after 4 a.m.

