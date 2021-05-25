Crash with reported injuries closes portion of I-64 eastbound in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are advised to expect delays after a crash with reported injuries closed a portion of I-64 eastbound in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in at 3:18 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 290.8 near Battlefield Boulevard.

As of 3:49 p.m., the center lane and right lanes of the inside are closed.

10 On Your Side is still learning the extent of the injuries reported following the crash.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

