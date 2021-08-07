Crash temporarily closes southbound lanes on S. Military Hwy. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed the southbound lanes of South Military Highway Saturday morning.
In a tweet Chesapeake Roads officials, the southbound lanes on South Military Highway are currently closed on Old Greenbrier Road due to a vehicle crash. The southbound lanes head to Suffolk.
Officials say the estimated time for reopening is 12:30 p.m.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding possible injuries and circumstances surrounding the crash.
