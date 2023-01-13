CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash resulted in a fatality on the Chesapeake Expressway Friday morning.

According to Chesapeake police, the northbound lanes on Route 168 Expressway are currently closed at Gallbush Road following the crash. Officers are directing traffic onto Battlefield Boulevard.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling northbound, and the other vehicle was traveling southbound. One vehicle crossed the median and struck the other.

The estimated time for reopening is 9 a.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

10 On Your Side is still learning more about the crash.