Crash on Battlefield Blvd. closes traffic in both directions

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A single-vehicle crash with injuries on S. Battlefield Boulevard closed traffic in both directions near St. Brides Road.

Dispatchers say they received the call at 4:48 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle was on its roof when crews arrived on the scene.

Two patients were removed out of the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor.

Traffic was rerouted to the Chesapeake Expressway.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: S Battlefield Blvd is CLOSED in both directions near St Brides Rd due to an accident. Police are on scene rerouting traffic to the Chesapeake Expressway. No estimate for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) March 8, 2020

As of 6 p.m. officials have reopened the road.

This is a developing story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.