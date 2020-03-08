Crash on Battlefield Blvd. closes traffic in both directions

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A single-vehicle crash with injuries on S. Battlefield Boulevard closed traffic in both directions near St. Brides Road.
Dispatchers say they received the call at 4:48 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police, the vehicle was on its roof when crews arrived on the scene.
Two patients were removed out of the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police say alcohol was not a factor.
Traffic was rerouted to the Chesapeake Expressway.
As of 6 p.m. officials have reopened the road.
