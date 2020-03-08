1  of  3
Breaking News
Virginia Department of Health investigating second ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus One person dead after overnight shooting in Norfolk Person found dead inside Norfolk home after early morning fire
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV News at 6pm – Weekend

Crash on Battlefield Blvd. closes traffic in both directions

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake Fire and Rescue Generic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A single-vehicle crash with injuries on S. Battlefield Boulevard closed traffic in both directions near St. Brides Road.

Dispatchers say they received the call at 4:48 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle was on its roof when crews arrived on the scene.

Two patients were removed out of the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor.

Traffic was rerouted to the Chesapeake Expressway.

As of 6 p.m. officials have reopened the road.

This is a developing story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories