Crash in Chesapeake causes minor injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash caused two people to sustain minor injuries and a road to close in Chesapeake Thursday night.

The road has reopened as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Eastbound on Hanbury Road was closed between Battlefield Boulevard and the Chesapeake Expressway due to a vehicle crash, Chesapeake Roads tweeted around 8 p.m.

At least one of the vehicles involved in the crash was leaking fluid, causing the road to close, Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said.

