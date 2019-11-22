Crash in Chesapeake causes minor injuries

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake police generic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash caused two people to sustain minor injuries and a road to close in Chesapeake Thursday night.

The road has reopened as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Eastbound on Hanbury Road was closed between Battlefield Boulevard and the Chesapeake Expressway due to a vehicle crash, Chesapeake Roads tweeted around 8 p.m.

At least one of the vehicles involved in the crash was leaking fluid, causing the road to close, Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said.

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories