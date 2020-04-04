1 injured in crash on S. Military Highway near Gilmerton Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

The person was transported to a hospital but their injuries are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesman said.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of South Military Highway in Chesapeake before the Gilmerton Bridge. The crash was in the 2600 block, the tweet said.

Chesapeake Police said the call reporting the crash came in around 8:30 p.m.

The spokesman said the scene was clearing up around 9:15 p.m.

