Crash closes portion of Border Rd in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Border Road crash, Oct. 26, 2021 (WAVY Photo Larry Carney)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Border Road in Chesapeake Tuesday evening.

In a tweet from Chesapeake Roads officials around 6:13 p.m., Border Road was closed at Campostella Road due to the crash. Roadways later reopened minutes later.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries reported during the incident.

No further information has been released.

  • Border Road crash, Oct. 26, 2021 (WAVY Photo Larry Carney)
  • Border Road crash, Oct. 26, 2021 (WAVY Photo Larry Carney)

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10