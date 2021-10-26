Crash closes portion of Border Rd in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Border Road in Chesapeake Tuesday evening.
In a tweet from Chesapeake Roads officials around 6:13 p.m., Border Road was closed at Campostella Road due to the crash. Roadways later reopened minutes later.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries reported during the incident.
No further information has been released.
