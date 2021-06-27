Crash closes portion of Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, tolls on Route 168 Expressway lifted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash Sunday afternoon has closed the southbound lanes of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.

In a tweet posted just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officials say Battlefield Boulevard South at the Water Treatment Plant is currently closed following the crash.

Officials have lifted the tolls on the Route 168 Expressway for motorists until roadways have reopened.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Battlefield Blvd S is CLOSED at the Water Treatment Plant due to an accident. Tolls on the Rt 168 Expwy will be lifted until the road reopens. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) June 27, 2021

There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were injuries reported following the crash.