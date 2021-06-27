Crash closes portion of Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, tolls on Route 168 Expressway lifted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash Sunday afternoon has closed the southbound lanes of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.
In a tweet posted just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officials say Battlefield Boulevard South at the Water Treatment Plant is currently closed following the crash.
Officials have lifted the tolls on the Route 168 Expressway for motorists until roadways have reopened.
There is currently no estimated time for reopening.
10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were injuries reported following the crash.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.