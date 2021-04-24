Crash closes Elbow Rd. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed Elbow Road in Chesapeake Saturday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in just after 8 p.m. Saturday on Elbow Road at the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach line.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Elbow Rd is CLOSED at @AboutChesapeake/@CityofVaBeach line due to a vehicle accident. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) April 25, 2021

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were any injuries reported following the crash.

Traffic officials say there is currently no estimated time for reopening.