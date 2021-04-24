Crash closes Elbow Rd. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed Elbow Road in Chesapeake Saturday evening.
According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in just after 8 p.m. Saturday on Elbow Road at the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach line.
10 On Your Side is still learning if there were any injuries reported following the crash.
Traffic officials say there is currently no estimated time for reopening.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.