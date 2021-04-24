Crash closes Elbow Rd. in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed Elbow Road in Chesapeake Saturday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in just after 8 p.m. Saturday on Elbow Road at the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach line.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were any injuries reported following the crash.

Traffic officials say there is currently no estimated time for reopening.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10