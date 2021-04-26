CPS to host webinar to discuss virtual learning programs for elementary & middle school students

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools will be hosting a webinar to provide updates on virtual learning programs.

The webinar will provide details regarding the elementary and middle school virtual learning programs that Chesapeake Public Schools is offering for the 2021-2022 school year.

The webinar begins at 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in joining, click on this link.