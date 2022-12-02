CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools have issued a statement as families and parents voice their concerns regarding an apparent after-school “satan club” at a local primary school.

In a statement sent to members of the CPS community, Superintendent Jared Cotton clarified his intent to “maintain transparency.”

Cotton confirmed that the school district approved a building use request from an organization known as the “After School Satan Club” (ASSC) to host gatherings after school hours at B.M. Williams Primary School on North Battlefield Boulevard.

However, Cotton noted that the ASSC is not a school district-approved club, and no district employee is sponsoring the club.

“The School Board does not approve building use forms and has not voted in this case,” said Cotton.

He also reminded community members of the school district’s long-held policies and procedures allowing varied community groups to use publicly funded facilities outside of the school day.

“This is common practice among school districts around the state and nation. Over the years, different religious groups have requested and been allowed to rent our facilities after hours,” said Cotton. “By law, CPS cannot discriminate based on beliefs among groups wishing to rent our facilities.”

Cotton stated the issue has been added to the agenda in the upcoming school board meeting set for Dec. 12. Community members wishing to speak at the meeting, can sign up HERE.

