CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are asking for the public’s assistance with finding a missing person.

Teddy McNulty was last seen at Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth on Dec. 8. Police say McNulty has physical and mental health issues that cause concern for his safety.

The 53-year-old is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with a yellow stripe on the side, khaki-colored pants, and light blue sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Chesapeake police at 757-382-6161.