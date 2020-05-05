Cox giving away $1,000 grants for 10 teachers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Cox Communications is giving 10 teachers $1,000 grants for a virtual classroom makeover as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The company is asking people to nominate a teacher between kindergarten and 12th grade by commenting on their Facebook post.

Cox wants to know the teacher’s name, their school, and a brief description of how the educator is going above and beyond to help students thrive in a digital setting.

Post nominations by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

The winners will be selected and notified on or around May 8, but no later than May 22.

Read more about the rules and browse educational resources from Cox Communications on their website.

Latest Posts: