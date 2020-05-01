Cox donates $25,000 to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to help Hampton Roads foodbanks meet the growing demand of feeding the community during the pandemic, Cox Communications donated $25,000 to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The donation is on behalf of the James M. Cox Foundation which is the charity branch of Cox Enterprises.

“We’re proud to support the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore,” said Cox Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Nneka Chiazor. “As school and workplace closures make access to nutritious food even more challenging, these children and working families need our help now, more than ever.”

The foundation provides funding for special projects and campaigns in communities where Cox Enterprises operates. The funds go to support conservation and environment; early childhood education; empowering families and individuals for success; and health throughout the community.

In March, Cox Charities donated $10,000 to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to aid in COVID-19 crisis.

For more information about the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore or how you can donate, visit foodbankonline.org.

