COVID-19 impacting bulk waste collection in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – All bulk waste collections in Chesapeake are suspended for the rest of July. The city alerted the public of this change on Wednesday, citing staffing issues related to COVID-19.

If you’re a Chesapeake resident, this means the only trash service being offered for the remainder of this month will be automated bin collection and recycling.

In a reply to a comment on their Facebook post, the city said, “If your neighborhood has city-provided trash collection but not city-provided trash cans, we are working to figure out staffing to get those collected but their collection will be delayed. Please put your can out as usual and leave it until it’s collected.”

If you already placed bulk waste at the curb, you do not need to bring it back to your yard. But until bulk service is restored, the city is asking residents to not place additional bulk waste curbside.

If you have a critical need to dispose of bulk waste before the end of the month, there are options through SPSA which you can find at SPSA.com or by calling 757-420-4700.

