Cousin arrested after couple’s dispute leads to one getting shot in torso, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Chesapeake was arrested in connection to an overnight shooting which sent a victim, her cousin’s girlfriend, to a local hospital.

Reports say Chesapeake Police officers were called to the intersection of Windy Road and Parkside Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday regarding an armed subject and a person who had been shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the upper torso and was sent to a local hospital. Officials have not released any information regarding the extent of the victim’s injuries and her current condition.

After further investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Sheree Flood in connection to the incident.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim and her girlfriend were reportedly in a domestic dispute leading up to the incident.

Police say when the victim arrived at her home with her girlfriend, the girlfriend’s cousin, the alleged shooter, was waiting on the pair to arrive.

Flood reportedly confronted the victim with a firearm, and the altercation resulted in Flood shooting the victim.

Flood was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

