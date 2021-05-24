Court documents give new details on 19-year-old Raheem Cherry, man charged with killing Laura Miles in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Newly-obtained court documents give more information on Raheem Cherry, the 19-year-old man facing first-degree murder charges for the death and disappearance of 61-year-old Laura Miles in Chesapeake.

Miles went missing from Chesapeake last Monday. Investigators found her body in the woods behind a YMCA off Taylor Road later that same day.

Over the weekend 19-year-old, Raheem Cherry was arrested for her death, charged with first-degree murder, robbery, abduction and concealment of a body.

We still don’t know what evidence led police to arrest Cherry. According to court documents, Cherry did not use a firearm.

The court documents say Cherry moved to Chesapeake from Richmond in March. He started a job at McDonald’s just three days before his arrest.

According to Laura Miles’ son Chris Rollek, his mom was the safety officer for dredging projects. She lived in New York and was down in Chesapeake for a project.

Cherry is currently behind bars without bond. His preliminary hearing is set for August.