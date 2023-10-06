CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The man accused of hitting and killing 8-year-old Forrest Hooper just days before his ninth birthday told police he knew he hit something that day.

That’s according to new documents filed in Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

38-year-old Richard Humbert was arraigned Friday morning via video, on a felony charge for failing to stop at the scene of a deadly crash. He faces up to ten years in prison for that.

The family of Forrest Hooper was not in court Friday to face the man accused of killing their son.

According to the criminal complaint, Humbert admitted to driving and striking something on Oct. 3 around the 1700 block of South Battlefield Blvd.

“Mr. Humbert advised that he didn’t stop immediately and instead pulled over later to assess the damage to his vehicle,” it reads. “Mr. Humbert admitted to not returning to the scene, did not contact police nor any attempts made to report such accident to either the authorities nor his insurance provider.”

WAVY previously reported that a nearby Wawa captured Humbert pulling in, exiting his car and surveying the damage shortly after the incident. The owner of another business near the scene of the crime said he has surveillance video that captured Humbert’s car driving by moments after the crash, with visible damage to the vehicle.

During his brief court appearance, Humbert requested a lawyer for his upcoming trial, which the judge set for late December. He’ll be back in court on Oct. 10 for a bond hearing.

Meanwhile, the community where Forrest lived is actively supporting his family. This upcoming Sunday, the day before what would have been Forrest’s ninth birthday, there will be a neighborhood party and fundraiser.

Thursday night, Forrest’s Cub Scout troop gathered to honor him. Forrest’s picture was on display, as each member of the pack shared what they loved about him.