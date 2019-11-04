Couple traveling in RV loses everything in Chesapeake tornado

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – For one couple in the Edinburgh area of Chesapeake, last week’s EF1 tornado was a twister they won’t soon forget.

Cleanup is underway in Edinburgh, where the storm hit the hardest, but for Patrick Mowrey and his wife Michele Weidauer, the recovery process might take a little longer.

“I knew there was a line of storms,” Mowrey said. “… We’ve seen storms come through like this many times, but this one got us.”

“I’ve never heard anything like it,” Weidauer added.

Seven years ago, Patrick and Michele chose to live life on the road. They moved everything into their recreational vehicle and spent their days driving coast-to-coast to visit family.

That’s why they were in Chesapeake Friday morning when the tornado blew through.

“There was so much wind,” Weidauer said. “It was still and then you just heard this roar.”

“The motor home was jumping,” Mowrey said. “I thought we were going to be spun around.”

“By that time I was on the floor and I didn’t know where he was,” Weidauer added. “It was all dark.”

Mowrey said they heard a “kaboom” when a tree hit. He estimates the entire incident probably happened in about five seconds.

Those seconds have now left the family with months of uncertainty. The destruction includes the place they once called home.

“Everything was ruined,” Weidauer said. “Everything is destroyed.”

The RV was crushed. The couple was trapped inside after the tornado and the only way out was through the back window.

“It’s just like one of those things you see on the news, only this time you are in the news,” Mowrey said. “I don’t know what’s next.”

Mowrey and Weidauer are homeless, but thankful they are still here to talk about it.

“I just think we are very blessed,” Weidauer said. “That’s all I have to say.”

For now, the couple is staying in a hotel. They’ve started a GoFundMe with the hope of getting help so they can get back on their feet.