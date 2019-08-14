Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


Council votes against moving Chesapeake elections to November

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — For the second year in a row, Chesapeake City Council has voted to not change when residents will vote.

Council voted 6-to-3 Tuesday night against moving elections for Mayor, city council and school board to November instead of May.

For more than two hours, residents on both sides of the issue made their voices known.

Proponents say it would have saved the city money and increased voter turnout.

Oponents argued the May date helps keep important local issues front and center.

