Contractor from Chesapeake pleads guilty to stealing government equipment from US military base in Afghanistan

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. military contractor from Chesapeake pleaded guilty Wednesday to helping to steal equipment from a military installation in Afghanistan back in 2015.

43-year-old Larry J. Green pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and commit theft of property of value to the United States worth over $300,000, one count of theft of property of value to the United States and one count of aiding and abetting the submission of false documents.

In a press release, the Department of Justice says Green admitted that he and others conspired to steal and did steal U.S. property from the installation in Kandahar between April 2015 and July 2015. The thefts included a truck and three generators.

Green would negotiate with a third-country national middleman, who would then sell the property off base. Green admitted to driving the truck off the base for the sale, the DOJ said.

Green also admitted he helped a co-conspirator who had security access to create false official documents to allow unknown and unvetted Afghan nationals onto the base.

Green is scheduled to be sentenced on November 19.

