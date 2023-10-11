CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) and the City of Chesapeake are inviting the public to find out about the future of high-capacity transit options in the city.

The city is hosting public meetings and a pop-up event at three different transit accessible locations.

Where would you ride? When would you ride? The city and HRT want to hear from you.

Event dates and locations:

Public Meetings

Hyatt Place

709 Eden Way N

Chesapeake/Greenbrier

Tuesday, October 17

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Served by Bus Routes 13 and 24

South Norfolk Memorial Library

801 Poindexter Street

Thursday, October 19

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Served by Bus Route 58

Pop-up Event

Robert Hall Transfer Center

Located on Robert Hall & Military Hwy.

Wednesday, October 18

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Served by Bus Routes 6, 13, 14, 15, 24 and 57

At these events, attendees will find out more about Connecting Chesapeake: A Study of High-Capacity Transit, view study maps, chat with members of the study team and join the conversation in an open house style setting.

