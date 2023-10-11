CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) and the City of Chesapeake are inviting the public to find out about the future of high-capacity transit options in the city.
The city is hosting public meetings and a pop-up event at three different transit accessible locations.
Where would you ride? When would you ride? The city and HRT want to hear from you.
Event dates and locations:
Public Meetings
Hyatt Place
709 Eden Way N
Chesapeake/Greenbrier
Tuesday, October 17
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Served by Bus Routes 13 and 24
South Norfolk Memorial Library
801 Poindexter Street
Thursday, October 19
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Served by Bus Route 58
Pop-up Event
Robert Hall Transfer Center
Located on Robert Hall & Military Hwy.
Wednesday, October 18
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Served by Bus Routes 6, 13, 14, 15, 24 and 57
At these events, attendees will find out more about Connecting Chesapeake: A Study of High-Capacity Transit, view study maps, chat with members of the study team and join the conversation in an open house style setting.
Follow #GoHRT and #TryTransit on social media.