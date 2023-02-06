CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Community members in Chesapeake are coming together to host a fundraiser for a local deputy who was injured during a shootout.

Scott Chambers was released from the hospital in January. He was shot twice while he and other U.S. Marshals Task Force officers tried to serve a warrant for homicide suspect Lamont Lee Lewis, who was shot and killed in the incident.

On Monday, Winston’s Raw Bar and Grill is hosting a comedy show and auction in honor of Chambers. The event will be held at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6. All donations and proceeds will be used to support Chambers in his recovery.

The event will be hosted by David Gilbreath and will feature comedians Nick Deez and PJ Walsh.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Chambers here.