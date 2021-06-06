Community breaks a sweat to raise money for woman battling Stage 4 breast cancer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A group in Chesapeake broke a sweat Sunday to raise money for a local woman battling cancer.

Andrea Visque is battling stage 4 breast cancer and travels monthly to Duke Cancer Center for treatment.

The cost of her care started to take a toll on her family so the community came together with fundraisers to help.

JGee Fitness hosted a fundraiser at his gym in Portsmouth and even held a fitness boot camp fundraiser at the Community Church Western Branch in Chesapeake Sunday.

Andrea’s sister Jennifer Blanchard says she’s grateful to everyone who’s come out to support her.

“This community has come together just for this cause for breast cancer awareness for my sister and her family, who is a true fighter,” she said.

She said this is Visque’s third go around with cancer and is so grateful to the generous people who’ve been coming out to support her family.

If you’d like to support her, you can make a donation to her GoFundMe or by making a donation to her Venmo account @Andrea-Visque.