Community baby shower held for expecting mothers in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Healthcare providers in Chesapeake held a drive-thru community baby shower for expecting mothers on Wednesday.

UnitedHealthcare and Southeastern Virginia Health System partnered for the event held at the Chesapeake Community Health Center in South Norfolk.

“UnitedHealthcare reached out to us during their open enrollment season to host this baby shower to promote their benefits for mothers. We agreed to host this as we would for any other managing healthcare organization,” said Shelby Williams, with Southeastern Virginia Health System.

The baby shower was free and provided diapers, formula, or a baby gift bag to the first 50 women to show up.

Williams says they wanted to also hold this event to show mothers they’re here for them, especially during the pandemic.

“Times are hard. Some mothers might be unemployed. Some may be uninsured. Some might need some extra support,” she said.

First time expecting mother Wendy Esquivez, who attended the event, was grateful for the support.

“I really appreciate it especially during these times in COVID. Hours are cut. You also can’t get people together like you normally would. It’s kind they put this together for us,” she said.

Karrolle Chitum, who is expecting her sixth child, agreed.

“It’s been difficult. For them to give us the opportunity to receive something, it’s very helpful,” she said.

Williams says the donations were given by the Keim Centers.

All mothers who attended the event were also entered in a raffle to win a stroller. The winner will be announced next week.