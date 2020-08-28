Commercial fire on Station House Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Station House Road Friday afternoon.
A commercial fire was reported at that location just after 1:30 p.m.
Images from a WAVY TV viewer shows dark smoke billowing above the tree line.
10 On Your Side has a crew headed to the scene. Keep refreshing this page for updates.
