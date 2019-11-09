Cold case: Police, mother ask for tips in 2015 murder of Army veteran

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four years after her son was shot and left in his car in Chesapeake, a Hampton Roads mother is looking for answers.

Chesapeake Police and 10 On Your Side teamed up to crack a cold case revolving around the death of Jamal Sampson, 28, a U.S. Army veteran and Hampton native who was gunned down in 2015.

Police found Sampson in his silver Mercedes at an apartment complex on Lake Village Drive in Chesapeake on April 25, 2015.

Sampson grew up in Hampton and joined the U.S. Army after high school, serving two tours in Afghanistan. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following his tours overseas, but had started to dabble in design, modeling and fitness training before he died.

His mother said he was making a comeback.

“Loved to eat, a joker, anything you asked him for he would give it to you,” his mother, Anita Adams, said.

Adams is pleading for anyone with information in her son’s death to come forward and help police crack the cold case.

Police don’t know where Sampson actually died, just where he was found. Adams and police both agree that there’s nothing to connect Sampson to Chesapeake.

“Jamal didn’t drive out here — I don’t know how he got out here — somebody knows how he got out here,” Adams said.

“I feel strongly the murder did occur inside that vehicle, however, that vehicle was not here when that murder occurred,” Chesapeake Police Det. Bobby Hatchell said.

Investigators have no reason to believe anyone would target Sampson, but some of his items were missing. To complicate matters, police don’t know what items he had with him in his vehicle.

Another hurdle in the police investigation was that Sampson’s sunroof was left open during a torrential downpour, hindering much of the scene’s forensic value.

“What we’ve found is sometimes people have a little bit of information that they think might not be important but it could potentially be the one missing piece that we need to incorporate this whole big puzzle,” Hatchell said.

Police just need that “someone” to call.

Anyone with information that may help crack this cold case could call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.