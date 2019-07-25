Coal, train cars removed from area of derailment in Chesapeake

Breaking News
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say crews have completed work to clear an area in Chesapeake where a Norfolk Southern train derailed last month.

Three dozen cars transporting coal came off the tracks within the boundaries of the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge.

Chris Lowie, the manager of the refuge, said Wednesday crews completed work to clear the area of coal and train cars late last week.

A site visit is planned for next week with multiple agencies to determine the next step in the restoration process, Lowie said.

