‘Classic car’ destroyed after fire at Chesapeake post office

Photo Courtesy The Chesapeake Fire Department

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle described as a “classic car” was completely destroyed after it caught fire at a post office on Saturday. Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to the 4400 block of a Portsmouth Lane for a car fire yesterday.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, they responded to post office located in the 4400 block of Portsmouth Boulevard for the fire.

The fire was extinguished without any injuries or aid to the commercial structure.

The fire department posted on Facebook that the fire was, “a terrible loss to the owner.”

