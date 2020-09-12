City of Chesapeake holds virtual 9/11 memorial ceremony

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake city officials held a 9/11 memorial ceremony Friday at Chesapeake City Park.

The event was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic and was not open to the public.

As part of the ceremony, two firetrucks extended their ladders to support a large American flag.

Several people spoke, including Councilwoman Susan Vitale. She talked about how the tragic events 19 years ago made the country stronger in the long run.

“In the midst of tragedy, Americans stood together, despite their differences of opinion or political ideology,” said Vitale.

City leaders also presented a check for $18,000 from Chesapeake Charities to the committee to help sustain the Chesapeake 9/11 Memorial City Park.

Latest Posts: