CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price declared a local state of emergency, effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a tweet from the city, this local state of emergency is in response to potential flooding hazards that are expected over the next several days and will allow the city to mobilize resources and equipment for response and recovery efforts.

The city is advising residents to take precautions now, which include moving vehicles and protecting items in garages, and crawl spaces at ground level.