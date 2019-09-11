Cities across Hampton Roads paying tribute to 9/11 victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Wednesday marks 18 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

On this day in 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes rammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Sept. 11 is now recognized as Patriot day. Ceremonies are being held across the county and in Hampton Roads to remember those killed in the attack.

The victims’ names will be read aloud at ground zero in New York City, while former President George W. Bush — who was in office during the attacks — will attend a wreath-laying at the Pentagon Wednesday afternoon.

Locally, the city of Chesapeake will be holding a ceremony at its 9/11 memorial.

There will be a bell tolling at 8:46 a.m. — which is the time that the attacks started in 2001. Organizers have encouraged all faith based organizations to participate in the tolling.

WAVY.com is planning to stream this event live at this link and on the WAVY Facebook page.

There is another event scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Courtyard Square Park.

Other cities and agencies are also hosting special tributes and events today.

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads is honoring the victims in a memorial walk and remembrance that’s scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

Personnel will march around the base and then take part in a formal ceremony that is scheduled to include Capt. Ken Inglesby (Ret), who worked at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

Newport News is scheduled to hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the the Police and Fire memorial in front of city hall.

State Farm agents in Virginia are coming together to honor local first responders.

They’ve coordinated a free lunch for first responders at Blackwater BBQ to mark the occasion and honor those who responded to our recent local tragedy in Virginia Beach.

The lunch is happening from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.