CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Cigna Healthcare’s contract with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center is expiring Thursday following weeks of negotiations.

Starting Thursday, if residents have Cigna health insurance and want to continue being a patient at Chesapeake Regional, they’re most likely going to spend more on their doctor’s visits because that insurance is no longer in-network.

The healthcare system does say that there are some protections for certain patients who have Cigna under the “No Surprises Act.” This means that people who routinely get treatments, or frequently go to the emergency room would still receive in-network discounts.

Chesapeake Regional told 10 On Your Side that Cigna wants the health system to lower reimbursement rates. Cigna told WAVY it wants to keep care affordable, especially because of inflation.

Chesapeake Regional released a statement earlier this month regarding Cigna’s request:

Unfortunately, the majority of services that our customers access at Chesapeake General are more expensive than other local hospitals, and each year their rate increases have outpaced other area hospitals. Statement from Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Chesapeake Regional President & CEO Reese Jackson also told 10 On Your Side that lowering reimbursement rates is unsustainable.

“In terms of who has the money to spare, our nursing salaries are going up. Our cost of providing other medical services is going up. I don’t think they face the same challenges we face,” Jackson explained.

For those who are impacted, contact Cigna for options that work for your insurance plan.