CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Cigna Healthcare and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center are continuing to work towards an agreement.

According to a spokesperson from Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Chesapeake Regional is confident that an agreement will be reached later this month.

Cigna Healthcare’s contract with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, which was originally supposed to expire on June 1, was extended until June 30. Since there are still negotiations occurring, this contract has been extended again.

Chesapeake Regional told 10 On Your Side in May that Cigna wants the health system to lower reimbursement rates. Cigna told WAVY it wants to keep care affordable, especially because of inflation.