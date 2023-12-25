CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Christmas morning.

Fire crews were alerted at approximately 9:12 a.m. of multiple reports of smoke coming from a window at the Woodspring Suites, located at 137 Kempsville Road. Crews arrived five minutes later to find heavy smoke from a second floor window at the rear of the apartment.

Chesapeake Kempsville Rd. fire (Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

The fire was called under-control by 9:28 a.m., and all residents were safely removed without injury.

The second floor apartment, which was vacant at the time of the fire, sustained significant damage, and will remain unoccupied until further notice.

No other rooms in the apartment were affected, and residents were allowed to reenter after the building was ventilated of smoke.

The fire was determined to be accidental, and investigations revealed that the cause was due to a window HVAC unit.