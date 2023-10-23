CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — When Faith Griffin asked her child what songs she would be singing at an upcoming school chorus concert, she was surprised to hear the answer.

“She told me that two out of the three songs they’d be singing at the concert were Christian worship songs,” Griffin said.

Griffin’s student attends Western Branch Middle School. Last week’s chorus concert featured groups from three schools, and was billed as a “family fun night.”

Griffin said she called the school to express her concerns over the music choices.

“The principal said she had no idea that was the lineup, and had she been notified sooner, she would have canceled the concert,” Griffin said.

Feeling it was too late to cancel the show, the school added one additional secular song for the group from Western Branch — meaning that the group sang a total of four songs, two of them with Christian themes, Griffin said. The Christian-themed songs were “Praise His Holy Name” by Keith Hampton, and “Elijah Rock.”

The school also informed her that her daughter could choose not to participate in the Christian songs, and could exit the stage while the songs were performed.

“The kids joined chorus to sing,” she said. “I felt like that would single them out in front of a crowd, in front of their peers. The Christian kids get to participate and sing in the concert and non-Christian kids stand off stage and not participate, which is just discrimination towards any Jewish students, Muslim students, any students who aren’t Christian.”

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools told 10 On Your Side that aside from a few vocal parents, the majority of people supported the use of the religious songs in the concert. The school division also sent us this statement: