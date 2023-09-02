CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A child and woman were injured in a Friday night apartment fire in Chesapeake that significantly damaged eight units, a fire official said.

Eight apartments at the Hunter’s Point Apartment complex in the Portlock area of the city sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage, Chesapeake assistant fire marshal and public information officer Lt. Robert Warren said.

A child and a woman were injured in a fire Friday to the Hunter’s Point Apartment complex. (Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department)

Firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of Linster Street, and when crews arrived five minutes later, they saw heavy smoke and flames on the first and second floor, and they were told of people that were possibly inside several of the apartments, Warren said.

Crews deployed multiple hoselines and they began searching the structure, rescuing a child from a second-floor apartment and a woman from a first-floor apartment, Warren said. Both were taken to a local emergency room.

The fire was declared under control at 10:58 p.m.

None of the eight damaged apartments can be reoccupied, and Warren said it is unknown how many displaced residents there are that were living in the damaged apartments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.