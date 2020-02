CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on scene of a residential structure fire on Atlantic Avenue.

Chesapeake Fire officials say they received the call around 4:15 a.m. for the fire in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officials say a child was rescued from the second floor of the structure and two people jumped out a window. There conditions are unknown at this time.

There are no other details. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates.