CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people, including a child, suffered minor injuries following a fire to a home Monday evening in Chesapeake, a fire official said.

Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department

The home sustained significant damage and cannot be lived in, Chesapeake Fire Department Capt. Steven Bradley said.

Firefighters got the call at 8:40 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Spring Maple Court in the Greenbrier section of the city. Neighbors spotted the fire and called 911, with Engine Company 24 arriving minutes later to find a two-story home with heavy smoke and flames through the roof in the rear, Bradley said.

All occupants were able to escape safely prior to the Fire Department’s arrival. However, two members of the family were transported to local emergency rooms to be evaluated with non-life threatening injuries, Bradley said.

The Red Cross is providing lodging assistance to the family, while Chesapeake Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of the fire.