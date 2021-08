CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Mayor Rick West is set to host the 12th Annual Mayor’s Breakfast for Vets on September 18.

The event, held at the Chesapeake Conference Center, is meant to honor veterans’ service and sacrifice.

The 12th Annual Mayor’s Breakfast to Honor Veterans will take place on Saturday, September 18, at 8 a.m. at the @chesconfctr. Seating is limited, so reserve your spot today by preregistering at https://t.co/5mPwMRxW9q. pic.twitter.com/xNUkm7tKKl — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) August 20, 2021

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and serve free breakfast.

Registration is required.