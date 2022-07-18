CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake native and “The Voice” favorite Lana Scott is releasing her first original single.

Fresh from the latest season of NBC’s “The Voice,” local artist Scott will independently release her highly-anticipated single, “Country Girl Guarantee” on July 26.

While on The Voice, Scott was coach Blake Shelton’s only country artist from the top 20 onward and placed in the top 8 semi-finals.



During the season, Kelly Clarkson called Lana is “unstoppable”, John Legend deemed her “inspirational” and “a songbird”, and Ariana Grande called her “a perfectly packaged country star.”



After the show, Lana moved across the country from Los Angeles to Nashville to fiercely continue her pursuit as an artist. Recently she has written alongside some of the greatest signed writers in town such as Billy Montana, Kylie Sackley, Blake Bollinger, and Nate Kenyon. She has also been performing at his Shelton’s Ole

Red venues.

