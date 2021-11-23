Chesapeake’s Lana Scott moves on to top 10 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The journey continues for Lana Scott, a country music singer from Chesapeake who is competing on this season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

America voted to save Scott on Team Blake Shelton Tuesday. Blake’s entire team moved on to the top-10 round.

Scott is the only country artist left on the show.

Shelton took the stage with his team to sing “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” from the Four Tops.

Gymani, a contestant on Team Kelly Clarkson was eliminated from the show Tuesday.

Click here for more information on NBC’s The Voice.

Scott recently spoke with the Hampton Roads Show about her journey. You can watch their interview here.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on WAVY-TV 10.