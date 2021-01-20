Chesapeake’s COVID-19 numbers spike as the city becomes first in region to begin phase 1b

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake is currently seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The city added nearly 400 new cases to its 13,428 case total. The percent positivity rate is the highest in the region, which is well above 20% according to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) website.

Daily case trend map for Chesapeake as of January 20

(Courtesy: Virginia Department of Health)

It’s important to note almost every locality is seeing some level of spike.

Here are the trend maps for Virginia Beach and Newport News.



Daily case trend map for Virginia Beach and Newport News as of January 20

(Courtesy: Virginia Department of Health)

Chesapeake’s spike is currently the highest throughout Hampton Roads.

This comes as the city moves along in the vaccination process. According to the VDH website, they are the first city in our area to officially move into phase 1b.

A Facebook post from the Chesapeake Department of Health confirms they’ve started the next phase of vaccinations.

According to the post, the transition to phase 1b will begin as they finish up phase 1a — which should be done by the end of January with second doses for 1a starting Feb. 1.

The post says, “Our health director took advantage of the two-week post-holiday virtual class scenario to mass vaccinate school employees. Logical.”

A reminder, phase 1b includes essential workers such as police officers, teachers, grocery store workers, and postal service workers, as well as those 75 and older.

The city acknowledges that getting an online appointment is complicated and to help alleviate that, they set up a hotline. The number is 757-683-2745.

